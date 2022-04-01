KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man who was in possession of three stolen vehicles in Keithville Wednesday evening.

According to a statement from CPSO, the owner of one of the vehicles called Deputy Denver Dixon to report that a witness saw 40-year-old Marcus Thomas driving his four-wheeler around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies searched Thomas’ property in the 9200 block of Small Road and found the four-wheeler, valued at $8,000. They also found a stolen tractor, valued at $22,000, and a stolen RV camper trailer – which Thomas had been living in – valued at $15,000.

All of the stolen property was returned to its rightful owners and Thomas was arrested and charged with three counts of illegal possession of stolen items.