Keithville man convicted of fatally shooting Shreveport man over $20

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Keithville man has been convicted of fatally shooting a Shreveport man during an argument over $20.

On Thursday a jury found 41-year-old Travis Lamonte Jackson guilty of second-degree murder for killing 69-year-old Edward Lawrence back in 2017.

On June 19 Jackson and Lawrence were arguing over $20 in the 300 block of 80th St. in Cedar Grove.

Lawrence grabbed a pole to defend himself against Jackson and then ran inside his home. Jackson, who was armed with a 9-mm Glock semiautomatic pistol, fired several rounds into the home, with one bullet striking Lawrence in the chest as he tried to hold and lock the door.

Jackson later went to Keithville, where he threw away the gun and ran away from authorities but was caught the following day during a traffic stop.

Police also found the murder weapon in a heavily wooded area, thanks to an eyewitness.

During the trial, jurors heard from eyewitnesses, crime scene investigators, a ballistics expert and Lawrence’s sister, who testified about her brother’s life. She and other family members were present during the trial and the reading of the verdict.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for,” one family member said, expressing gratitude about the verdict.

Jackson, who faces life in prison, will be formally sentenced on Nov. 9.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.