Keithville man jailed for allegedly breaking into storage unit, stealing thousands of dollars in property

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Keithville man accused of breaking into a storage unit and stealing thousands of dollars in property now sits behind bars.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 31- year-old Demory Dewayne Logan was arrested in connection with the Oct. 7 burglary in the 7800 block of Shrevepark Dr.

Detectives said $9,100 worth of high-end clothing, tennis shoes, and other items were stolen.

The storage unit door was also kicked in and destroyed causing over $2,000 worth of damage.

After Logan was identified as a suspect during the investigation, deputies located him at a home in the 11000 block of Stoer Rd. and took him into custody. Detectives also recovered all of the property stolen during the burglary.

Logan was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for criminal property damage and simple burglary. His bond has been set at $20,000.

