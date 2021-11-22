Keithville woman charged with aggravated battery after infant has methamphetamines in system

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Keithville woman was arrested after an infant in her care was found to be under the influence of methamphetamines.

The child was taken to a local hospital by a concerned family member in late October where medical staff confirmed the presence of amphetamines in the child’s system according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A warrant was obtained for Tiffany Dawn Wilson, 24, of the 9700 block of Esthlyn Street, charging her with aggravated battery. Wilson turned herself in at Caddo Correctional Center on Nov. 18.