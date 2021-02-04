Keithville woman jailed following drug investigation

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Keithville woman is behind bars in connection with a drug investigation.
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jasmine Reynolds, 18, was arrested on Wednesday after the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at 10052 Chestnut Bay Oaks Dr.
Agents seized 608 grams of marijuana, 14.1 grams of THC wax, seven THC vape cartridges, two grams of methamphetamine, and over $1,800 in cash.
Reynolds was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
