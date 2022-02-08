NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans began searching for a young child who was reportedly taken by his grandmother early Tuesday morning.

NOPD reports 2-year-old King-Josiah Holmes was taken by his grandmother, 40-year-old Kieca Lacey.

Police say around 12:30 a.m., a fight broke out at a home in the 9th Ward between Lacey and her daughter, who is the child’s mother.

During the dispute, Lacey reportedly took Holmes and left the location. No one has been able to contact her since the incident.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Lacey on a charge of aggravated kidnapping.

NOPD is asking anyone who has seen Holmes or Lacey, or knows where they are, to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.