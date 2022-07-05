BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man accused of kidnapping who was shot by a deputy in Bossier Parish is facing additional charges.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Marcus Thomas now faces five counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated flight from an officer. Thomas’ bond sits at $1,035,000.

On June 26, a deputy was involved in a shooting while attempting to arrest Thomas for kidnapping.

When deputies chased Thomas after he jumped out of a vehicle with a gun, he was shot once in the hand and once in the leg. After the incident, he was facing two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of second-degree kidnapping, and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon during a crime of violence.

The deputy involved is on administrative leave during the investigation.