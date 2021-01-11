‘Kill on site’ Lafayette police investigating threatening sign aimed at CEOs of news organizations

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police in Lafayette say they are investigating an incident involving an alleged threat aimed at CEOs of news organizations.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin said police are in possession of a ‘strongly worded’ cardboard sign that had been zip-tied onto a metal post in the Brentwood subdivision.

He said an alarmed homeowner found the sign and turned it over to police.

It read:

“Kill on Site, CEO’s for evil agenda CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, Facebook and Twitter. The Revolution has started.

Patriots Act! Give us Freedom or Give us Death“

The threat investigation comes just days after the country is still reeling from the chaos at the US Capitol building and Griffin said the matter will be investigated.