Lafayette City Court Judge responds to use of racial slurs in home video following burglary

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet confirmed with News 10 that over the weekend she and her family were victims of an armed burglary at their home in the upscale area of Bendel Gardens.

According to Odinet, police were called and the suspect was arrested.

“My children and I were the victim of an armed burglary at our home. The police were called and the assailant was arrested. The incident shook me to my core and my mental state was fragile,” Odinet said.

Despite Odinet’s position as a city court judge, Lafayette police have treated this crime like any other burglary.

59-year old Ronald Handy has been arrested and charged with two counts of simple burglary, police said. He is currently in the Lafayette Parish Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Robert Handy

“I was a wreck and am still unable to sleep,” Odinet said.

A cellphone video of security footage from Odinet’s home of the incident has been posted on several social media sites. Several people in the video are heard yelling racist slurs as playback of the incident appears to take place inside the home.

In a response to those accusations, Odinet said: “I was given a sedative at the time of the video. I have zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it.” Odinet said.

“Anyone who knows me and my husband knows this is contrary to the way we live our lives. I am deeply sorry and ask for your forgiveness and understanding as my family and I deal with the emotional aftermath of this armed burglary.”