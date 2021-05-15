Lafayette Police: 18-year-old woman found dead, slumped over in vehicle; boyfriend charged with murder

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An 18-year-old woman was found shot to death in a vehicle before dawn Saturday.

Lucas Williams, 19, is charged in the death of Jennifer Hurst of Lafayette.

Lafayette Police said the woman was discovered “slumped over inside a vehicle” at a local apartment complex in the 300 block of McDonald Street.

She has been identified as Hurst, according to Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

Dugas said Hurst was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Williams, who was suspected in her shooting, turned himself over to police. He was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.