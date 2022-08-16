LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette police officer is recovering slowly after he was dragged through the streets of Downtown Lafayette on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Officer Brian Rozas was attempting to stop a vehicle in the 400 block of Jefferson Street at around 1:20 a.m. when the driver — identified as Jaylin Chavis, 24, of Lake Charles — allegedly tried to evade officers but drove into a roadblock. Chavis then allegedly put his vehicle in reverse, running over Rozas and dragging him for about 100 feet, according to police. Officers fired rounds at the vehicle to stop it but no one was struck.

Rozas was admitted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Chavis faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer with force/violence, and driving while intoxicated, according to Lafayette Police. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $230,000 bond.

According to the Police Association of Lafayette (PAL), doctors were able to wake Rozas on Monday. He squeezed his hands, wiggled his toes, and was able to answer questions by shaking his head.

“He does have a fever, but doctors think it is secondary to trauma rather than infection,” the post stated.

PAL has organized a GoFundMe for Rozas and his family. The original goal was $20,000, but as of Tuesday, Aug. 16, donations have topped $31,000.

“On behalf of the Police Association of Lafayette and the family of LPD Officer Brian Rozas, we would like to take this opportunity to give our heartfelt thanks to our community,” stated PAL President Charles Broussard. “You have really shown up in a big way. We have surpassed our goal on the GoFundMe and the support keeps coming. For that, we are ever grateful.”

