Lafayette police searching for juvenile detention escapee facing attempted murder charges in two separate cases

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Officers with the Lafayette Police Department are actively searching for 17-year-old Rahiem Isadore.

Authorities said Isadore was able to escape from the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on Wednesday night. He was being held for two separate counts of attempted second-degree murder incidents that he was allegedly involved in.

Isadore is described as being 5’7 weighing approximately 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and white pants.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation.