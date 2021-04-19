LaPlace birthday party shooting investigation now reports nine injured – all teenagers, gunman still at large

LAPLACE, La. — An update posted on the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office official Facebook page has revealed that nine victims, not six as previously reported, of a mass shooting at a kid’s birthday party in LaPlace on Saturday night were in fact all juveniles.

Of the nine, seven were treated at a local hospital and released. Two remain in the hospital in stable condition.

Those injured were a 17-year-old male shot in the arm; a 16-year-old male grazed in the ribs; a 15-year-old male with a graze wound to the ankle; a 15-year-old male shot in the foot; a 14-year-old male shot in the leg; a 13-year-old male shot in the leg; and a 12-year-old shot in both legs.

A 16-year-old male shot in the stomach and a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head remain in the hospital.

As many as 60 young people were at the party, including two feuding groups of juveniles which began arguing before gunfire erupted.

Officers have determined two guns were fired.

No arrests have been made despite there being several witnesses at the party.

“Not one person has given a formal statement,” said Sheriff Tregre. “I am asking witnesses to come forward with information to help us learn more about what happened.”

Anyone with information about this is shooting is encouraged to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS, Juvenile Detective Ann Taylor at 985-359-8765 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Callers do not have to give their name or testify to be eligible for the up to a $2,500 reward from Crimestoppers.