Large drug seizure lands Natchitoches man behind bars

NATCHITOCHES, la. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man is behind bars following one of the largest ecstasy seizures in Natchitoches Parish.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday deputies pulled over a 2005 Toyota passenger car on La. Hwy 1 near White Oak Lane for a traffic violation.

While speaking with the driver, 33-year-old Glenn Gibson II, of Natchitoches, deputies smelled a strong marijuana smoke odor, and when they asked if he had been smoking marijuana he replied “he had been in an area where it was being smoked”.

After deputies suspected criminal activity they searched Gibson and his vehicle.

According to the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force several zip-lock bags containing over 15,000 suspected ecstasy tablets with a potential street value between $15,000 -$20,000 were seized during the search.

Agents also executed a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Texas St. They seized over $1900 in cash and other items pertinent to the drug investigation.

Gibson was later arrested and and charged with Possession of CDS Schedule I Ecstasy with Intent to Distribute, 2nd or Subsequent Offenses, and traffic charges.

Gibson, who has a prior criminal arrest history, remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center awaiting bond.

The seized narcotics evidence will be submitted to the crime lab for analysis.

The seized currency will be turned over to the Natchitoches District Attorney’s Office for an Asset Forfeiture Hearing in the Tenth Judicial District Court.

Drug Task Force Agents believe the illegal narcotics were intended for distribution in Natchitoches and Sabine Parishes.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any additional information about this case or suspect criminal activity in your community contact, the NPSO at (318) 352-6432, NPD at (318) 352-8101 or the Natchitoches Drug Task Force at (318) 357-2248.

