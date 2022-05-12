SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people face narcotics and firearms charges after Shreveport Police recently made several large seizures.

Stanley Cash was charged with possession of schedule one with intent to distribute after police seized 7.62 pounds of marijuana and a firearm from a residence on the 200 block of Prospect St. on April 26.

Dasani Dawson and Cora Burton-Emory were later arrested when another seizure was made on May 6 in the 1600 block of Dilg League. Police found 170ml of codeine, 18 hydrocodone, 3235 dosages of Xanax, 99 grams of marijuana, four pistols, and two assault rifles during the search.

Major bust seizes drugs, weapons, and money in Shreveport (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Major bust seizes drugs, weapons, and money in Shreveport (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Both are charged with possession of schedule one with intent to distribute, possession of schedule two with intent to distribute, possession of schedule four with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and obstruction of justice.