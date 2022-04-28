SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting late Thursday night in the Queensborough neighborhood that injured two men.

Around 10:10 p.m., a call came in from the 3800 block of Jackson St. near Hassett Ave. of a shooting and medical emergency. Police say two men shot at each other. One man was hit in the leg. The other suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Both men were transported to LSU Ochsner for treatment. Police have not yet released the conditions of either man.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.