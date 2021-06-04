Late-night shooting leaves 3 people injured in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Three people were seriously injured following a late-night shooting in Texarkana.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Walter St.

The three people who were injured were taken to Life Net and Wadley Hospitals. Their injuries no longer appear to be life-threatening.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, after detectives gathered evidence and questioned multiple people they learned the shooting was drug-related.

TAPD said the investigation is ongoing and multiple arrest warrants will be issued.

Anyone with information about this shooting event is encouraged to call Crimestoppers (903) 794-7867 or TAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 798-3154.