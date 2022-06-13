SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gunfire erupted late Monday night in a South Lakeshore neighborhood street.

Officers are investigating the scene where a black vehicle was damaged by gunfire on S. Lakeshore Dr. near Grace Baptist Church just before 10:00 p.m. Bullet casings are covering the ground between Willow Point Dr. to the area near the church.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the shooting. The occupants of the black vehicle ran on foot, and the other vehicle fled the scene. They say it’s not yet known if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.