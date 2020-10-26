Late Sunday afternoon shooting leaves two injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men are recovering at the hospital after being injured in an afternoon shooting as police interview potential suspects.

Just after 5 p.m. Sunday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4700 block of Westwood Park Drive.

When they arrived, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe an altercation began at the Family Dollar store on Greenwood Road and the victims and suspects fled around the corner to Westwood Park Drive where officers found them.

Investigators are unclear whether the victims were shot at the Family Dollar or as they fled. They currently have detained three potential suspects who are being interviewed, but no arrests have been made.

