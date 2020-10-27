Law firm demands Shreveport pay $25M for wrongful death, or lawsuit will be filed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Metairie law firm has given the City of Shreveport three days to respond to a settlement demand asking the city to pay millions to the family of a man allegedly killed by Shreveport police.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has until the end of the business day Thursday to decide if the city will pay $25 million to the family of the late Tommie Dale McGlothen Jr., who died in police custody on April 5, 2020. If the demand is not met, a lawsuit will be filed, according to the Cochran Firm who represents McGlothen’s family.

McGlothen allegedly died at the hands of former Shreveport police officers Treona McCarter, Brandon Ross, D’Marea Johnson and James LeClare after responding to a request for assistance from McGlothen’s family during a mental health crisis.

On Sept. 21, a Caddo Parish grand jury handed down indictments charging each of the four officers with one count of negligent homicide and one count of malfeasance in office.

The demand letter claims in addition to the four officers, the City of Shreveport and Police Chief Ben Raymond are liable because they were in charge of the officers at the time the incident took place.

Using the Breonna Taylor case as an example, the settlement demand points out that no Louisville police officers who allegedly gunned down Taylor in a case of mistaken identity were indicted in her death, the city of Louisville awarded $12 million settlement to her family.

In addition, the demand referred to a similar case in Maryland, where the family of a man killed in police custody was awarded $20 million by the county, as the officer accused still awaits trial.

Both those awards were negotiated prior to lawsuits being filed, which is what the Cochran Firm hopes City of Shreveport will do.

To further promote the case, the settlement demand pointed to a July 2020 Shreveport City Council Resolution drafted in response to McGlothen’s death and the death of Wavey Austin, who died in police custody two weeks after McGlothen died.

That resolution asks the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division to investigate the Shreveport Police Department’s use of force, handling of allegations of officer misconduct and training.

