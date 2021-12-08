LDWF: Coushatta officer, 3 others cited for illegally night hunting in police unit

COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) cited four men, including a Coushatta police officer, Sunday night for illegally hunting deer in Coushatta.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, agents were on patrol around 8 p.m. when they heard shots being fired on the east side of the Red River near Coushatta.

After investigating the shots, agents found a vehicle spotlighting for deer in an open field that was located on private property.

As agents got closer, they saw the vehicle was a Coushatta Police Department patrol unit.

Agents then made contact with the men inside of the vehicle and identified them as Cederick J. Thomas, 36, of Vivian; Anthony B. Caldwell, 31, of Coushatta; Adam J. Caldwell, 30, of Natchitoches, and Javarrea Pouncy, 28, of Gloster.

Pouncey was identified by agents as an off-duty Coushatta police officer.

After further questioning, the agents found the men to be in possession of two antlered deer and three rifles, one of which having night vision capabilities.

Agents cited all four men for hunting deer during illegal hours and hunting from a moving vehicle. Caldwell, Thomas, and Pouncey were also cited for hunting without recreational big game hunting licenses.

Caldwell was arrested and booked into the Red River Parish Jail for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Caldwell and Thomas may face civil restitution totaling $2,033 for the replacement value of the illegally taken eight-point buck and $1,624 for the spike buck.

The Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office (RRSO) also charged all four men with trespassing for not having permission to be on private property. The RRSO is expected to have more charges pending for Pouncy.