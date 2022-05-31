SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the murder of Shreveport Police Officer Chatéri Alyse Payne.

Tre’Veon Demarcus Anderson, of Shreveport, was convicted in April of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in connection with Officer Payne’s death in 2019. Anderson faces life without parole, probation, or suspension of sentence for the murder charge and 30 years in prison for the conspiracy charge. His sentences are to run consecutively.

The court found him guilty of planning to murder the mother of his child as she began her patrol shift. Lawrence Pierre II sent text messages to Anderson the evening of the murder, letting him know Officer Payne’s movements and that her 2-year-old daughter was inside at the time.

“This has destroyed our family,” said Officer Payne’s mother, Lakeitha Nash-Hudson, prior to the sentencing. “It will never be the same. “To the world, she was Officer Payne, but to me she was Lyse. We are mourning Lyse and it all seems so unfair. Her baby girl graduated kindergarten last week and her mommy wasn’t there. It’s so unfair to her. She tries to hold on to the memories that she has of her mom.”