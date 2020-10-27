Little River County Sheriff adds non-lethal device to snag resistant suspects

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – The Little River County Sheriff’s Department added a new “arrow” to its crime-fighting quiver – a tool that allows law enforcement to restrain a suspect from several feet away without violence, according to Little River County Sheriff Bobby Walraven.

Called a BolaWrap, the gadget is a hand-held remote device that works on the same principal as a lasso used by cowboys to catch cattle or horses only it’s a laser that deploys Kevlar wires that wrap around a person at a range of 10-25 feet, rendering him or her immobile.

Walraven said the resistance device soon will be carried by every member of the Little River County Sheriff’s Department.

“It has always been our mission in Little River County to treat people in our community with respect and I am proud to introduce to our residents a unique tool to further that goal,” Walraven said in a Facebook post.

