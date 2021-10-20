LIVE AT 3 P.M.: Shreveport mayor set to make announcement regarding public safety

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has called a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an announcement regarding public safety, according to a release from the mayor’s office.

The news conference is set for 3 p.m. at Government Plaza.

Wednesday’s news conference comes two weeks after the city announced its selection by the U.S. Department of Justice as one of the ten latest cities to join a federal program aimed at reducing violence in areas with elevated crime rates.

The city of Shreveport has been grappling with an increase in violent crime over the past year. With less than three months left in 2021, 71 homicides have already been recorded in Shreveport. That’s already four more homicides than the 66 recorded in 2020.