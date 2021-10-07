LIVE at 3 p.m.: US Attorney, interim SPD chief announce partnership to reduce crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Acting U.S. Attorney of the Western District of Louisiana and Shreveport’s Interim Police Chief are set to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce a partnership aimed at reducing crime in Shreveport.

U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook and Interim SPD Cheif Wayne Smith will hold the joint press conference at 3 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

With less than three months left in the year, 70 homicides have already been recorded in Shreveport, four more than the 66 recorded in 2020.

According to the city’s historic crime data, 1993 was the worst year of crime for Shreveport with 86 homicides.