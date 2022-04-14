SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith will hold a news conference on the city’s quarterly crime report Thursday afternoon.

The news conference will start at 4 p.m.

Since Jan. 1, Shreveport has had 17 homicides, a slew of shootings, and other crimes. The briefing is expected to offer insight into how Shreveport‘s crime rate has either increased or decreased over the past four months and what the police department is doing to combat crime.