HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff held a news conference Wednesday to detail the alleged aggravated kidnapping of a Hallsville woman at gunpoint by a man who had previously been deported for entering the country illegally and the five-hour manhunt that led to his capture.

Sheriff Brandon ‘BJ’ Fletcher

Deputies were searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery that happened just outside of Hallsville on Tuesday. The suspect was arrested and sheriff’s office announced that they would speak to the public about the case in more detail and share new findings.