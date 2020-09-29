Local business owner sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for tax fraud

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport business today was sentenced for filing false tax returns, according to acting US Attorney Alex Van Hook and Richard E. Zuckerman, principal deputy Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Tax Division.

Robert Clifton Poimboeuf, 58, part owner of D&G Holdings, LLC, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release and to pay restitution of $1,904,477 to the Internal Revenue Service.

D&G Holdings, LLC, (D&G) operated as Doctors Lab, a medical laboratory that provided laboratory and phlebotomy services. in the Shreveport area.

According to Poimboeuf’s December 2019 his guilty plea, from 2011 through 2015, he filed false tax returns that underreported gross receipts earned from his business.

In addition, he provided false and misleading information to his tax preparers, concealing at least two bank accounts reflecting income earned, and falsely characterized business receipts as non-taxable loans.

As a result of these actions, Poimboeuf caused a tax loss of more than $1.9 million to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

