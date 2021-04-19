Local church, community leaders partner to combat crime in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of Praise Temple Baptist Church and community leaders are working together to launch a campaign to combat crime in Shreveport.

Bishop Larry Brandon of Praise Temple says he is heartbroken over the shooting that happened over the weekend and the multiple shootings that happened weeks prior.

Bishop Brandon says this campaign aims to help individuals change their mindset before they commit violence. He says that he wants peace in the area, and he plans to partner with local police and fire crews to educate the public about this initiative.

“And so, to try and do our best to recondition the mind. Now we can only going to do so much and just like Pastor Lacy said, how do you eat an elephant one bite at a time? Well, we’re going to take out our bite to do our part to make a difference.”