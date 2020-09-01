Local leaders join in call to prayer for victims of Shreveport gun violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Elected leaders from Caddo, Shreveport, and the Louisiana Legislature are calling for the public to join them in prayer for victims of gun violence, following a deadly shooting last week that took the life of a Green Oaks High School senior.

Minnion Jackson, 17, was shot while driving on I-220 at North Market Street Wednesday by someone in a black SUV that pulled up alongside and opened fire. Jackson later died at the hospital. No arrests have been made. Police are seeking tips and Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum reward of $2,000 for information in the case.

17-year-old Green Oaks HS Senior Minnion Jackson was the victim in a drive-by shooting Wednesday, August 26 on I-220 at North Market Street.

“This recent violence has affected our whole community deeply,” Caddo Parish Dist. 7 Commissioner Stormy Gage Watts said in a statement released Tuesday morning announcing the call to prayer.

“Tragic deaths & severe injuries have become all too common. People are reeling from the impacts to health and financial stability from the Coronavirus & severe weather. The additional grief and fear as a result of gun violence makes this burden exponentially heavier. So, we are coming together, asking God and our Community to help us stand against this violence. We come together in prayer and we will leave with purpose & policies to do anything we can to stop the senseless killing and serious injury.”

Related Content Vigil held for Shreveport teen killed in drive-by shooting

Watts, along with Shreveport District A City Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor and Louisiana District 3 Representative Tammy Phelps, are hosting a Call to Prayer on the front steps of Government Plaza on Wednesday, September 2, at 5:15 p.m.

“These women are asking anyone who wants to join them, particularly women who are mothers or caretakers, to share their concerns and prayers for peace & security for our community, its children, & its vulnerable,” the statement said.

“We hear our citizens, and we want them to know that we share their concerns,” said Phelps. “Together we are responding to our citizens’ concerns, fears and hopes.”

Councilwoman Taylor represents the district where here the shooting happened has asked anyone with information to come forward with answers.

“In the midst of the recent violent storm, we had a storm of violence,” Taylor said in Tuesday’s statement “The loss of Minnion Jackson was tragic and cut in ways beyond words. The cries of his parents will be heard. He will be deeply missed. It is my hope that the responsible party will be brought to justice quickly. Additionally, I hope that other characters that plague our community with violence will be brought to justice, like the person responsible for the recent cold-hearted shooting of a pregnant woman. As a mother and a leader, I am concerned regarding our community’s safety as are my colleagues and constituents. This affects us all, and here we stand, together, in prayer for our city, the mothers who have lost their children to gun violence, and the women who care.”

They say additional inquiries can be made at (318) 226-6596.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.