Local man arrested after allegedly shooting his brother for talking too loudly

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Shreveport man in connection with a shooting March 7 on Calderwood Drive, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

Brian Alexander Wilcott, 33, was arrested on March 20 after Sheriff’s Detective Jeremy Prudhome obtained a warrant for his arrest.

An investigation by Prudhome and the Caddo Sheriff’s Office determined Brian shot his brother, Byron Wilcott, multiple times inside the home during a domestic argument that started because the victim was talking too loudly.

Wilcott is the brother of the victim, Byron Wilcott, who originally told authorities he didn’t know who shot him as he stood in his doorway at 4214 Calderwood around 6:30 in the morning.

Wilcott was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of aggravated second-degree battery. Bond was set at $500,000.

