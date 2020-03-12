Shreveport man arrested and charged in sex offense involving juvenile

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Investigators have placed a man in jail in connection with a sexual assault of a juvenile victim.

According to a press release, 33-year-old, Keith Brown of 3700 block of Michigan Boulevard was arrested on one count of molestation of juveniles on Jan. 15.

SPD says following the arrest of Brown a second victim came forward accusing Brown of inappropriate sexual behavior.

According to investigators, the two incidents were not connected.

Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit launched an investigation and arrested Brown and charged him with one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Detectives are concerned that there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at 318-517-1530 or 318-673-7300.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.