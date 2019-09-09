Shreveport man charged with arson in Abbie Street fire

Martin L. Parsons, 50, is charged with intentionally setting a fire at a home in the 3100 block of Abbie Street. (Photo: Shreveport Fire Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been arrested in connection with a Friday afternoon fire in Shreveport.

Martin L. Parsons, 50, was charged with intentionally setting a fire at a home in the 3100 block of Abbie Street.

Shreveport firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the home at 4:18 p.m. Friday. Prior to the SFD’s arrival, residents of the home put water on the fire, and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish it.

The damage was contained to the exterior of the home around a window, and the four occupants who were inside the home when the fire started all escaped unharmed.

SFD says the investigation determined the fire to have been intentionally set. Investigators identified Parsons, who was booked into jail Saturday and charged with aggravated arson.

He is being held at Caddo Correctional Center on $75,000 bond.

