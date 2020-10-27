Local man convicted of holding co-worker at gunpoint, robbing employer of $4K

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury on Tuesday deliberated only 18 minutes before finding a Shreveport man guilty of armed robbery and armed robbery with the use of a firearm.

Christopher George Sanders, 32, was convicted of robbing his then employer, Big Lots Outlet in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road, in September 2018.

The jury determined Sanders entered the store under the pretense that he was there to work a shift on Sept. 29, but then pulled a gun on a coworker, threatened to kill her and forced her to open the safe from which he stole approximately $4,000.

In addition, Sanders took his coworker’s cell phone. The coworker identified Sanders as a Big Lots employee and also identified him in a photographic lineup.

Following an investigation, Shreveport Police detectives procured an arrest warrant and caught up with Sanders, who was returned to Caddo Parish the following month.

When Sanders returns to Judge Mosely’s courtroom Dec. 16, 2020, he faces a sentence of 10 to 99 years without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence for the armed robbery conviction, and an additional five years, also without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence, for the use-of-a-firearm conviction.

Sanders was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Ross Owen and Senae D. Hall. He was defended by Mary Harried.

