Local man faces from 10-to-99 years in prison after armed robbery conviction

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury on Friday convicted a Shreveport man of a 2019 armed robbery.

It took a three-man, nine-woman jury less than an hour to determine that on Feb. 8, 2019, 32-year-old Marquis Moss entered the female victim’s vehicle, parked on Commerce Street in Shreveport and requested a ride.

After the victim started driving, Moss pulled a gun on her, demanded money and forced her to get out of the car and onto her knees.

Moss then drove off in the woman’s car, along with her belongings.

Sentencing will be held on August 31. Moss faces a sentence of 10 to 99 year in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Moss was prosecuted by Senáe D. Hall and Mekisha Smith Creal. He was defended by Mary Harried and Michelle Charles. Caddo District Judge John Mosely presided.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!