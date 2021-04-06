Local man faces up to 30 years after conviction on drugs and firearm charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A federal jury in the Western District of Louisiana has returned a guilty verdict against a Shreveport man, who had completed an earlier 17-year-sentence on a manslaughter conviction in Caddo Parish.

Dale Wayne Green, Jr., 39, was convicted on drug trafficking and firearms charges, according to Alex Van Hook, acting US Attorney.

After a full day of trial testimony, the jury began their deliberations Monday afternoon and came back with a verdict finding Green guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

US District Judge Donald E. Walter presided over the trial.

According to evidence presented at Green’s trial, on June 11, 2019, the Shreveport/Caddo Narcotics Task Force received information that illegal narcotics were being sold at a residence on Harrison Street in Shreveport.

Agents began conducting surveillance and observed multiple vehicles parked in and around the residence, as well as suspicious activity by individuals visiting the residence.

As officers approached the residence, they spotted Green dropping an item on the ground and walk away from the area to the rear of a vehicle in the driveway.

They later discovered the dropped item to be cocaine in a sandwich bag which contained individually wrapped packaged bags containing cocaine.

Green also had a large amount of cash and car keys in his pocket that went to a car parked across the street. A K-9 officer conducted a sniff search of the vehicle and the K-9 officer alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Green gave consent to search the vehicle and agents found a loaded handgun in the console, as well as numerous personal documents belonging to Green.

His previous felony conviction was in 2002, when he was charged with second-degree murder, but accepted a plea bargain in which he pleaded guilty to felony manslaughter and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

After his release from prison, Green was arrested three times in 2016 on drug charges, which were later dismissed, and arrested again in 2019.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition.

Green faces up to 20 years in federal prison and up to a $1,000,000 fine on the drug charge, and up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the firearm charge.

Sentencing is set for 10:30 a.m. August 5.

The ATF, Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon B. Brown and Mike T. Shannon prosecuted the case.