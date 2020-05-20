Local man found dead of multiple gunshot wounds inside home identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man whose body was found inside a residence in the 3000 block of Woodford Street in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood early Monday morning has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Joshua Willis, 30, of Shreveport, was found fatally shot inside the home around 2:20 a.m. by Shreveport Police officers dispatched to a shots-fired call.

Just minutes after the shots-fired call, officers responded to reports of a female shooting victim located in the 7000 block of Melrose Street. The woman, suffered from a gunshot wound to a lower leg that was not life-threatening.

SPD detectives believe shootings were the result of a domestic dispute involving multiple subjects and the female victim was shot by the deceased victim in the Woodford Street home.

They also believe the woman drove away from the scene following the shooting, ending up in the 7000 block of Melrose Street.

Willis, who was identified by police through fingerprint comparison, was scheduled for autopsy at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

