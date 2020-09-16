Shreveport man sentenced to 57 months in federal penitentiary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter on Tuesday, gave a Shreveport man a birthday present he probably won’t forget for a long time – four years and nine months in jail.

Kelvin Broadway, who on Tuesday celebrated his 26th birthday, was sentenced after his April 24 guilty plea for possession of a firearm, according to acting US Attorney Alex Van Hook.

In addition to his prison sentence, Broadway was sentence to three years of supervised probation following his release.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2019, Shreveport Police officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Broadway was a front-seat passenger.

Inside the vehicle, law enforcement officers found two loaded handguns inside a shopping bag that was between Broadway’s feet. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Not his first rodeo by far, Broadway has prior felony convictions in Caddo Parish for felony theft (2011); possession of a controlled substance (2012);and illegally carrying of weapons while in possession of a controlled substance (2013).

The ATF and Shreveport Police Department conducted the investigation, while assistant US Attorneys Mike Shannon and Tennille Gilreath prosecuted the case.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.