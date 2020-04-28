Local man with 20 years of burglary charges and convictions behind bars. Again.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local man is behind bars in connection with a number of property crimes committed across southeast Shreveport last week.

Morris Edwards III, 41, was taken into custody by Shreveport Police Property Crimes Detectives, after an investigation into burglaries of multiple businesses in area of east Shreveport.

A familiar face among law enforcement, as well as at the Shreveport City Jail and Caddo Correctional Center, Edwards has faced more than 30 counts of armed robbery, simple burglary, resisting arrest and drug charges, stemming back to at least 2000.

In an investigation that began April 23rd, detectives were notified when a number of local businesses along Line Avenue, East 70th Street and some along Youree Drive were burglarized.

Using evidence and information gathered at the crime, investigators were able to quickly link Edwards to the crimes.

Edwards was arrested at a home in the 400 block of East 79th Street at approximately 11:30 a.m. on April 23, but he didn’t make it easy, attempting to flee while handcuffed.

Following a brief struggle, officers managed to capture Edwards.

Following Edwards’ arrest, detectives learned that he was the suspect in the burglary of the Shreveport locations of the Jac Clothing store, John Pickens Clothing, Shavers Crawfish, Rotolos Craft and Crust, Don Juanz and the Shogun Japanese Steakhouse.

Investigators believe Morris burglarized the businesses at some point between the evening of April 22nd and the morning of the 23rd.

After Edwards was interviewed by detectives, he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on April 23rd on charges of resisting an officer by force, simple escape and an outstanding warrant.

Additional charges in connection to the alleged burglaries of the businesses were added following additional investigation, which remains open. More charges are possible as the investigation continues.

In and out of jail over the next several years, on April 15, 2014, Edwards was charged with six counts of simple burglary at Franks Pizza, 6950 Fern; a convenience store at 1301 Jewella; Daquiri Express, 6723 Pines Road; Bayou’s Daquiri, 5771 South Lakeshore; Furniture Mania, 1265 Shreveport Barksdale; Highway; and C&V, 7700 Jewella between March 5-10, 2014.

In September 2014, Edwards made a plea deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to two counts, with the other four dropped. He was sentenced to five years at hard labor and remanded to the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

Back on the streets in 2017, Edwards was charged on April 15 with two counts of simple burglary of Brewinverse at 855 Pierrmont and Superior Bar & Grill, 6123 Line Ave. on Feb. 5, 2017; and two counts of simple burglary of of Monjuni’s Restaurant, 1315 Louisiana Ave. and Great Raft Brewing, 1251 Dalzell on Feb. 26, 2017.

On Jan. 10, 2019, Edwards agreed to a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to one count of simple burglary on Feb. 26, 2017 and the second count was dismissed. On that day, Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel sentenced him to nine years at hard labor and he was remanded to the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

