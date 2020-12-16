Local physician indicted, charged with 82 counts of illegally distributing drugs

SHREVEPORT, La. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a local physician with illegally distributing controlled substances.

Dr. Larry Clyde Daniels, 65, of Keithville, Louisiana, was charged in the indictment with 82 counts of distribution of controlled substances outside the bounds of professional medical practice.

Daniels is a licensed physician in the State of Louisiana and has held himself out to be a family practice physician since approximately March 1984.

The indictment alleges that from May 2016 through September 2017, Daniels knowingly and intentionally distributed, and aided and abetted the distribution of, mixtures and substances containing detectable amounts of Buprenorphine, Clonazepam, and Adderall, without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the usual course of professional practice, on 82 occasions.

These alleged instances of illegal distribution of controlled substances, and aiding and abetting of the distribution of same, form the basis of the 82-count indictment against Daniels.