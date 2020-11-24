Longview man charged with soliciting 13-year-old Marshall, Texas girl

MARSHALL, TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – A Longview man has been charged with soliciting a 13-year-old Marshall, Texas, girl.

After an investigation of a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Dayton Shai Bonner was taken into custody Monday by the Marshall Police Department with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Marshall Police detectives received an initial complaint from the young teen’s mother that stated Bonner had sent sexually explicit messages to her daughter.

The mother gave access to the social media accounts to the Marshall Police Department, who investigated with assistance from DPS.

Bonner was taken into custody at Kidsview Park in Longview and booked in the Harrison County jail. He is charged with second degree felony criminal solicitation of a minor.