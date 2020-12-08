Louisiana AG: Northshore man charged with multiple counts of pornography involving juveniles

70-year-old Benjamin Terranova of Mandeville was arrested in St. Tammany Parish and charged with 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen (possession) and two counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen (distribution). (Source: Louisiana Attorney General’s Office)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 70-year-old Mandeville man is facing multiple child pornography charges following an investigation that included local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

According to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, Benjamin Terranova was arrested in St. Tammany Parish and charged with 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen (possession) and two counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen (distribution).

“My Cyber Crime Unit continues to work tirelessly to investigate and arrest those producing, possessing, or distributing sexual abuse images and videos of children,” AG Jeff Landry said in a statement announcing the arrest. “We will not waver in doing all that we legally can to protect Louisiana’s children.”

The AG’s office says Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office all took part in the investigation.

Terranova is currently in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.