Louisiana AG’s office announces child pornography, animal sex abuse arrests

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office says its Cyber Crime Unit has arrested two men accused of possessing child pornography, one of whom is also facing multiple charges of sexual abuse of an animal. (Source: Louisiana Attorney General’s Office)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office says its Cyber Crime Unit has arrested two men accused of possessing child pornography, one of whom is also facing multiple charges of sexual abuse of an animal.

Nicholas Robinson, 18, of Belle Chasse and Michael Kocke, 19, of Gonzales, were arrested Friday, according to the attorney general’s office.

Robinson is currently in the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center, charged with ten counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen. The AG’s office says Robinson’s arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kocke is being held in the Ascension Parish Jail, charged with ten counts of sexual abuse of an animal and one county 10 counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal and one count of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen.

The AG’s office says Kocke’s arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police, and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“My Cyber Crime Unit works day in and day out to protect Louisiana’s children,” Landry said in a statement. “We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to find and arrest child predators.”