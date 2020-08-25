Louisiana correctional officer jailed after allegedly having inappropriate relationship with inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A south Louisiana correctional officer is in trouble with the law after she allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

According to the Department of Corrections, 21-year-old Deshunta Miller, of Baker, is in jail facing one count of Malfeasance in Office: sexual conduct prohibited with persons in the custody and supervision of the Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

Miller was a Correctional Officer at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center for less than a year at the time of the booking.

Miller held the rank of Sergeant and the Department of Corrections plan on terminating the probationary employee.

