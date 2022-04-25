KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A Kenner man is behind bars after police say he confessed to killing his mother during an investigation of a hit and run crash.

On Sunday night, Kenner police arrived at a home in the 3100 block of Marietta Street following a hit and run that occurred earlier in the day near the Veterans Boulevard on-ramp. Detectives say the vehicle was left on the scene.

Reports indicated the registered owner of the vehicle was a woman named Cora Chambers.

KPD reports when officers knocked on the door, they met 28-year-old Joshua Chambers. When they asked to speak with Cora, Chambers told police that Cora was his mother and that he had killed her.

Police then located the bludgeoned body of Cora Chambers, along with the murder weapon inside the home.

Police say Joshua Chambers, who has a history of mental illness, gave a statement admitting to the murder. Chambers also told police he had been the driver in the hit and run crash.

Chambers was charged with second-degree murder. Charges stemming from the hit and run are pending.

Police continue to investigate both incidents. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.