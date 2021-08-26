Louisiana man accused of ‘unthinkable and very disturbing’ acts with two dogs

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man accused of “very disturbing acts” with two dogs now sits behind bars.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Kenneth Ord Starling is facing 32 counts of Sexual Abuse of Animals after they received a complaint about “possible inappropriate behavior involving animals”.

An investigation ensued and investigators obtained a warrant to search Starling’s home.

STPSO says that a search of the “Victoria Way residence resulted in the discovery of numerous images and videos of animals being sexually abused.”

Deputies then interviewed Starling about what had been uncovered during the investigation.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Starling admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with two of his dogs.”

Starling is currently in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

The animals who were at Starling’s home are now with St. Tammany Parish Animal Control.

Bond has yet to be set for Kenneth Ord Starling.

“As a dog owner myself I find this behavior unthinkable and very disturbing,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.