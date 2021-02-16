Louisiana man admits to beating parents to death after domestic disturbance

Robert Lombardo, 46, of Leesville, LA, is charged with two counts of second degree murder, accused of beating his parents to death. (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office)

LEESVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Leesvilleman is behind bars, accused of beating his parents to death and not calling authorities.

According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Robert Lombardo indicated that the murders took place two to three days before his arrest Tuesday.

On Monday evening, the deputies were asked to conduct a welfare check at a mobile home park and arrived to find the couple’s trailer home unlocked with two bodies inside. They have been identified as 83-year-old, Joseph Lombardo and 60-year-old Rita Lombardo.

“Further investigation revealed that their son, Robert Lombardo, had in fact contacted the family member (caller) and stated that he had beaten his parents to death,” according to VPSO.

Lombado was not at the scene and a search ensued with the help of the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force. The search ended at a house in Evans where Lombardo willingly turned himself over to authorities.

According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Lombardo stated that he and the victims had been in a domestic disturbance prior to him committing the murders.”

Lombardo is behind bars facing two counts of Second Degree Murder.

The investigation is not closed and anyone with information about this case can call the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 238-1311.