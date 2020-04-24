Louisiana man arrested for allegedly shooting teen while playing with a gun

Crime

by: Britt Lofaso

Posted: / Updated:

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – Investigators believe a Jeanerette man was playing with a gun when it went off and severely injured a teenage victim.

The Jeanerette Police Department responded to the 600 block of Kern Street in reference to a shooting on April 17.

Officers learned that a male teen had been shot in the neck. Terrence Ledet was identified as a suspect.

During interviews, investigators learned that Ledet and the teen were allegedly horse-playing when a gun went off and struck the juvenile.

Ledet was arrested for negligent injury, illegal discharge of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to police.

The victim’s mother says he has lung and spine damage and is unable to move the lower half of his body.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss