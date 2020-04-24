Louisiana man arrested for allegedly shooting teen while playing with a gun

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – Investigators believe a Jeanerette man was playing with a gun when it went off and severely injured a teenage victim.

The Jeanerette Police Department responded to the 600 block of Kern Street in reference to a shooting on April 17.

Officers learned that a male teen had been shot in the neck. Terrence Ledet was identified as a suspect.

During interviews, investigators learned that Ledet and the teen were allegedly horse-playing when a gun went off and struck the juvenile.

Ledet was arrested for negligent injury, illegal discharge of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to police.

The victim’s mother says he has lung and spine damage and is unable to move the lower half of his body.

This is a developing story.