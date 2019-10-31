Louisiana man arrested for attempted murder after pointing gun at wrong guy

BUSH, La. – The Saint Tammany Parish says reports that a Covington-area man is under arrest for Attempted Second Degree Murder after he confronted the wrong man with a firearm at a gas station in Bush on Tuesday.

Investigators say that at approximately 10:30 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies were called to a gas station on Highway 21 in Bush after a man followed another motorist to the location and pointed a gun at him.

That is when deputies learned that Wendell King had been lying in wait with plans to shoot and kill another man when he saw what he thought was his target’s vehicle pull out of a nearby driveway.

King followed the vehicle to the gas station, where he brandished a firearm but fled after he realized he had the wrong man.

Deputies apprehended King on Fairhaven Road in Covington, and the firearm was recovered.

He was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges: