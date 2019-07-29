Louisiana man charged after dog dies in hot car in casino parking lot

Byron K. Badeaux is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after telling Opelousas police he left his dog in his car to gamble inside Evangeline Downs Casino and forgot about it until he came out several hours later and found the dog had died. (Photo: Opelousas Police Department)

OPELOUSAS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is charged with animal cruelty after leaving his dog in a car why he visited a South Louisiana casino.

Opelousas police say they were dispatched to the Evangeline Downs Casino just after noon Sunday in response to an animal cruelty complaint.

They arrived to find Byron K. Badeaux in the south parking lot of Evangeline Downs Casino. Police say they and identified him as the owner of the dog, and they say Badeaux told them that he arrived at the casino around 5:30 a.m. and left the dog in his vehicle while he went inside to gamble. He told officers that he had forgotten the dog was in the vehicle until he went outside around 12:00 p.m. and realized the dog had died.

Badeaux was arrested and was booked into the St. Landry Parish jail on a charge of ggravated cruelty to animals.

The dog’s remains were later turned over to an Opelousas Animal Control officer.

